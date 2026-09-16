Single Story Structure Fire Response

Montgomery Fire Rescue Engine 6, Engine 11, Truck 42, Rescue 90, Car 80, and Car 31 responded to a possible structure fire at the on Longview and Thrasher St.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing from the front of the home.

Crews quickly went to work with an interior attack. Due to the significant fire load inside the structure, firefighters transitioned to a defensive attack and deployed an aerial ladder to knock down the fire from above.

Firefighters conducted both primary and secondary searches, with an all-clear given.

Another solid team effort from our crews working together to get the job done.

Great work, Montgomery Fire Rescue!

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire Rescue