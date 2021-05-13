The Cardiff and Bargaintown Volunteer Fire companies responded to Alder Avenue for a structure fire. Cardiff Assistant Chief William Danz III arrived and established command and investigated. He was advised by Bargaintown Safety Officer Ken Badger, Sr., the fire involved a collapsed garage and a fire spreading to the woods. Command had a Cardiff engine pull into the driveway and stretch a line. The NJ Forest Fire Service arrived quickly and extinguished the fire in the woods as Cardiff and Bargaintown firefighters extinguished and overhauled the structure fire.

– Fire News photos by Dennis C. Sharpe