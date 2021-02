Shamong District 28 was alerted to a reported trailer on fire. Burlington County Central Communications advised Chief Smith that there were multiple callers advising a trailer well off. Chief Smith called an all-hands and requested additional tenders due to a lack of hydrants in the area. The fire was put under control quickly but required extensive overhaul due to hoarding conditions encountered. The Burlington County Fire Marshal’s office was investigating.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez