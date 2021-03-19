Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Thursday March 18, 2021

Working Residence Fire

2025 N Linwood Ave

Dispatched at 4:23 PM

First Unit on scene – EG20 at 4:26 PM

Single Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Black Smoke showing

15 IFD Units Dispatched

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

All occupants evacuated prior to arrival

Working Smoke Alarms

Utilities Secured

No injuries

Fire under control at 4:33 PM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Steve Bradley

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

Total of 7 occupants were displaced

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Indy American Red Cross for shelter

1 dog, a 4 y/o pit bull named Mufasa, was rescued & revived by firefighters. Transported to Noah’s Animal Hospital

2 cats perished

Fire originated in the kitchen according to the occupants. Lori told firefighters that grease was left heating, unattended on the stove and caught fire. She tried to remove the pan to the exterior but the fire had already communicated to the cabinets. 6 of the 7 occupants were home and all evacuated ok.

The Indianapolis Fire Department reminds you to never leave food unattended while cooking. Grease on the stove can rapidly catch fire and get out of control. Fortunately the home had working smoke alarms and Lori says that is what alerted them. Always heat grease slowly and keep a method of extinguishment, such as a lid, nearby. Should fire break out, smother the fire by placing the lid on the pan and turn off the burner. Leave the pan in place until it is completely cool.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO