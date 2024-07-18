On May 19, 2024, Toms River Fire Stations 26 and 30 responded to the Garden State Parkway for a reported rollover with ejection. Units arrived to two cars off the roadway with one car overturned and the occupant heavily entrapped, and the other was on top of the guardrail. Two medevacs were requested while a third patient was transported by ground to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Rescues 2624 and 3033 extricated the occupant and Toms River PD EMS transported two patients to the awaiting LifeFlight and AirMed 2 helicopters at a nearby landing zone.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti