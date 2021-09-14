Deer Park, Long Island, NY:

Seminar

Ladder Company # 4 Of the Deer Park Fire Department presents:

Thomas J Richardson, Chief of the Department FDNY, Ex-Chief and

Current Fire Commissioner of the Deer Park Fire Department

View from the Street: The First 20 Minutes

It’s the middle of the night. Your pager goes off; it is reporting smoke from a dwelling in a remote area of town.

What runs through your mind as you rush to get to the scene? What information have you gathered? If you

arrive first, what actions will you take to establish safe and effective operational tactics? This interactive

program places you in the role of the incident commander. Fireground operations are based on the information

gathered from the transmission of the alarm. Addressed are questions such as, what could/should you rely on if

you are unable to obtain the information you need to make safe/sound operational decisions and what are the

critical actions you can take to avoid some of the pitfalls that can occur during the first 20 minutes of an

operation?

October 2nd,2021 at 10 AM

Address: 94 Lake Ave Deer Park NY 11729

Admission- $50.00 Cash, Check or District Voucher accepted.

For more info email: kbradbury@deerparkfd.org

click image to view flyer