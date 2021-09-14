Deer Park, Long Island, NY:
Seminar
Ladder Company # 4 Of the Deer Park Fire Department presents:
Thomas J Richardson, Chief of the Department FDNY, Ex-Chief and
Current Fire Commissioner of the Deer Park Fire Department
View from the Street: The First 20 Minutes
It’s the middle of the night. Your pager goes off; it is reporting smoke from a dwelling in a remote area of town.
What runs through your mind as you rush to get to the scene? What information have you gathered? If you
arrive first, what actions will you take to establish safe and effective operational tactics? This interactive
program places you in the role of the incident commander. Fireground operations are based on the information
gathered from the transmission of the alarm. Addressed are questions such as, what could/should you rely on if
you are unable to obtain the information you need to make safe/sound operational decisions and what are the
critical actions you can take to avoid some of the pitfalls that can occur during the first 20 minutes of an
operation?
October 2nd,2021 at 10 AM
Address: 94 Lake Ave Deer Park NY 11729
Admission- $50.00 Cash, Check or District Voucher accepted.
For more info email: kbradbury@deerparkfd.org
