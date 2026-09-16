Seattle Remembers and Honors 9/11

Thank you, Seattle, for helping us remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost on September 11, 2001, including the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice running toward danger to save others.

We had the honor of raising the U.S. flag atop the Space Needle, then helped package more than 200,000 meals for Food Lifeline. Firefighters at each station held moments of silence, then read aloud the names of the 343 firefighters who perished that day.

In the afternoon, we gathered at the Seattle Center Memorial Garden to place memorial wreaths, share stories and remember the gravity of that day 25 years ago.

To the members of the audience who afterwards privately shared their own stories of being in the World Trade Center towers that fateful morning, thank you. You touched our hearts, and we are grateful you would share those difficult memories with us.

To our community, thank you for your enduring support for first responders and the FDNY firefighters we lost on 9/11. Their legacy lives on in every call we answer, every life we protect and every community we serve.

-Courtesy of Seattle Fire Department