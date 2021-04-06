Seattle Fire employee selected as Seattle Mariners Hometown Hero for April 3 game

SEATTLE – Seattle Fire’s Acting Captain Brian Wallace was selected by the Seattle Mariners as their Hometown Hero for the April 3 game against the San Francisco Giants. Brian and his family attended the game and he was honored by the players and crowd during the fourth inning for his critical role in the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Acting Captain Wallace is a hero who distinguished himself through his leadership in mobilizing COVID testing and now helping ensure that vaccines are reaching underserved communities. Thanks to his efforts, we are edging closer to the day when we can beat this virus. The Mariners are proud to spotlight the efforts of our frontline workers who have done so much to help our community respond to the pandemic.” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chair.

Hometown Heroes is a season-long tribute to the first responders, health care professionals, grocery workers and others on the front lines who have helped our community through the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the Mariners will honor a Hometown Hero during the fourth inning of every game.

“Acting Captain Wallace has been on the frontlines of this pandemic from the start. His incredible work to create a nation-leading COVID-19 testing program that one in three Seattleites have relied on and launch Seattle Fire as the first EMS vaccine distributor in the state has been invaluable. Acting Captain Wallace, Chief Scoggins, and the entire team at Seattle Fire continue to save lives every day, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving Hometown Hero,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan

“We are so honored to have one of our own selected by the Seattle Mariners as their Hometown Hero for this weekend’s game against the Giants. Acting Captain Wallace has gone above and beyond for the Seattle community during this pandemic, and has been at the helm of our department’s community testing and vaccination programs. With each vaccine dose administered, we are helping to make our community feel safer,” said Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. “Attending Mariners games in–person again is also a reminder that there continues to be hope on the horizon and we are one step closer to getting through this pandemic. And lastly, congratulations to the Mariners on the big 4-0 WIN!

Brian began his career with the Seattle Fire Department 15 years ago as a firefighter-EMT, and for the last ten years, has worked as a firefighter-paramedic. Prior to working for Seattle, he served as a firefighter-EMT for the City of Bellingham for three years, which totals 18 years of working in the fire service.

When the pandemic first hit, Brian was tasked with leading the efforts to stand up a testing site for first responders, conducted by first responders. When more testing kits became available, he transitioned to taking the lead on operating the City’s four fire-department operated community testing sites, which to date have conducted more than 690,000 COVID-19 tests on members of the public. When the Seattle Fire Department became the first fire and EMS agency in the state of Washington approved to administer vaccines, Brian helped to develop the fire department’s Mobile Vaccination Team program to begin serving the City’s most vulnerable populations with the limited supply of vaccine. Soon after, he was tasked with transitioning two of Seattle’s community testing sites in Rainier Beach and West Seattle to also serve as fixed vaccination sites. To date, Seattle Fire has administered nearly 45,000 doses of the vaccine.

“Being recognized at this game was both an enormous honor and a welcome taste of life on the other side. If we can all continue to play it safe by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, we will all experience more moments like this. My son James got to be at his first game ever – a big Mariners win!” said Acting Captain Brian Wallace.

CREDIT: KRISTIN TINSLEY, PIO