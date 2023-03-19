The Scullville Volunteer Fire Company responded to Ocean Heights Avenue for an MVA with possible entrapment. Scullville Assistant Chief Patrick Shields arrived and established command for a SUV on its side and smoking after it collided with a utility pole, overturned, slid and hit a tree. Scullville Rescue 1537 arrived, and its crew removed the windshield to turn off the vehicle as the driver had already self-extricated but did not turn off the ignition. The Egg Harbor Township Police investigated the crash.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger