Schenectady Police Pursue Stolen Suburban

On September 30, 2026, Schenectady police officers observed an SUV reported stolen from Glens Falls, an hour north of Schenectady, on Eastern Avenue. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over the teenage driver fled causing a roll-over accident at the Crosstown Connection and Golf Road. After the collision the driver continued westbound getting off on State Street where he lost control and hit a parked utility van on Fehr Avenue. The driver and passenger were taken into custody. Three innocent motorists sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

– Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber