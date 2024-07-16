Estero, FL – June 26, 2024 – Schenkel Shultz, an Orlando-based architecture and design studio, announces the groundbreaking of Fire Station #172 in Sanibel. One and a half years after the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the resilient spirit of Sanibel Island shines brighter than ever with the groundbreaking of Fire Station #172. Designed by Schenkel Shultz, the ceremony marks a pivotal moment in the island’s journey toward recovery.

The new Fire Station #172, located at 5171 Sanibel Captiva Road, will be a beacon of safety and resilience for the community. With a project cost of $8,000,000, this state-of-the-art facility will replace the former station destroyed by Hurricane Ian, symbolizing Sanibel Island’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding and fortifying against future storms.

Designed to withstand the challenges posed by coastal living, Fire Station #172 is programmed along two stories, with the ground level strategically elevated 13 feet above sea level. This innovative design by Schenkel Shultz integrates functional spaces seamlessly, featuring three drive-through apparatus bays, a bunker gear room, and a separate decontamination area. These facilities are interconnected with controlled access points leading to public reception and treatment rooms, serving as vital hubs for immediate medical care for community members in need.

Ascending to the second level, first responders will find essential amenities for comfortable living during duty hours. From the elevated corner watch room offering panoramic vistas to the living quarters, fitness area, kitchen/dining space, and dayroom, every aspect of Fire Station #172 is meticulously designed to cater to the needs of those who protect and serve.

Drawing inspiration from Sanibel Island’s iconic lighthouse, the architectural design of Fire Station #172 exudes the island’s natural beauty and charm. A tribute to the island’s rich shelling history, the station’s tower element will be enveloped in Tabby, a resilient coastal building material comprised of shells, symbolizing strength and endurance.

“Our team is honored to contribute to the rebuilding efforts of Sanibel Island, said Ekta P. Desai, AIA, Lead Architect at Schenkel Shultz. “Fire Station #172 not only embodies resilience and functionality but also celebrates this community’s unique identity and heritage.”

With its innovative design and commitment to safety, Fire Station #172 promises to be a vital asset for Sanibel Island, ensuring the protection and well-being of its residents and visitors for generations to come.

About Schenkel Shultz Architecture

As a member of the Central Florida community for 40 years and headquartered in Downtown Orlando, Schenkel Shultz is committed to inspiring the community through impactful design. The architecture and interior design firm has built a legacy of success through a continued focus on design excellence that responds to the distinct needs of each client. Rooted in critical thinking, research, collaboration, and personal experiences, the firm is passionate about design and creating meaningful community partnerships.

