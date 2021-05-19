San Rafael, California:

A multi-alarm fire burns near Shoreline Parkway in eastern San Rafael on Monday, May 11, 2021.

Firefighters are investigating a grass fire that broke out the evening of Monday, May 11th, near Shoreline Parkway.

The blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. and burned an estimated 5 to 7 acres near Target. No structures were threatened and no evacuations reported, the San Rafael Fire Department said.

Crews from the Novato, Central Marin, Marinwood, Ross Valley and county fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Credit: Anthony Alviso, President SRFA