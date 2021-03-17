SAN JOSE FIRE TRAINING CENTER & EOC VIRTUAL GROUNDBREAKING

On March 11th 2021 The San José Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management held a virtual groundbreaking, and introduced an all new training facility and emergency operations center. Speakers included Mayor Sam Liccardo, City Councilmember Maya Esparza, City Manager Dave Sykes, Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr., Office of Emergency Management Director Ray Riordan, and Public Works Director Matt Cano.

The design for the San José Fire Training Center replaces critical but overcrowded and outdated facilities with architecturally pleasing, inherently green, and functionally efficient buildings fit for the demanding services they’ll house. The project re-imagines three distinct spaces: Fire Department Training, Offices of Emergency Management, and the Emergency Operations Center, each with unique programmatic requirements.

Encompassing 75,900 square feet and 6.5 acres, the project includes a new two-story fire training building, a six-story fire training tower and training grounds. A new Emergency Operations Center, training rooms, and administrative space for the Office of Emergency Management are also included in the project. Construction is expected to be complete in 2022.

