SAN FRANCISCO FIREFIGHTER DIES AFTER FALLING MULTIPLE STORIES IN TRAINING ACCIDENT

San Francisco Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez died from injuries sustained in a training accident on October 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia and sons Jackson and Greyson. He is also survived by his father Gil and step-mother Nellie, mother Sonya, brother Greg and extended family. Jason, a San Francisco native, grew up in Potrero Hill and attended Cathedral School for Boys. He graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. He then attended St. Mary’s in Moraga, CA, where he played D1 basketball. He went on to complete paramedic school at City College of San Francisco and worked for American Medical Response in Oakland, CA, for ten years. Jason joined the SFFD in June 2007. He worked as an EMT and paramedic on the ambulance out of Station 49. In 2015, he entered the 118th Fire Academy Recruit class to become a firefighter. After completing his probationary year, he was assigned to Engine 25 in the Bayview district. In January 2019, Jason became a member of Station 3, located in the Tenderloin neighborhood. He was assigned as a firefighter paramedic on Engine 3, the busiest Engine Company in the nation. Jason was an outstanding man, husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Jason was a compassionate paramedic and a skilled firefighter. He was known for his professionalism and integrity. He worked hard, was respected by his colleagues, and loved by many.

-SFFD PIO