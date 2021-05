The Farmville Fire Department, along with Prince Edward Rescue, responded to an MVA on the westbound portion of Route 460, just east of the Farmville exit. The report from dispatch said a driver was trapped. Crews worked to extricate the trapped driver from the vehicle. Crews from Prospect Fire Department also responded and setup an LZ for the VCU helicopter from Richmond, to airlift the patient.

– Fire News photos by Dan Pempel