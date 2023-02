Recently the Budd Lake department was dispatched to Route 80 east at milemarker 26 in Budd Lake for a car fire. Cars 50 and 51 and Engine 59 were on the assignment and found a fully involved car on the side of the highway. The fire was quickly knocked down with Engine 59’s front bumper line. There were no injuries on scene and the crews returned to service within an hour.

– Fire News photo by A/C Kevin J. Maloney; Budd Lake FC