The Shelton (CT) Fire Department was dispatched to Route 8 northbound just before Exit 14 for a vehicle fire. At the same time, the Derby Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 8 near Exit 15 in Derby. Members from Derby’s Storm Engine Company reported seeing a large column of smoke while responding and continued into Shelton where they found the vehicle fire’s location between exits 13 and 14. Members from Derby’s Engine 2 found a car with heavy fire showing from the engine compartment and quickly extinguished the blaze.

– Fire News photo by FireGroundImages.com