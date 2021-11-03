Working Rope Rescue with injury

421 N. Pennsylvania St – Pennsylvania and Vermont

Dispatched at 3:35 PM

9 IFD Units Dispatched – including IFD Rope Rescue Tac Team 7

Multi story building under construction

911 caller reported that a construction worker was hit by debris while working on the 11th floor, now injured and could not make it to ground level

First Unit on Scene SQ07 at 3:40 PM

Battalion 7 Command requests that IMPD shut down traffic on Vermont St at 3:43 PM

IFD Firefighters make patient contact at 3:50 PM

Battalion 7 Command requests that IMPD shut down traffic on Pennsylvania St at 4:05 PM

Firefighters assess patient and determine best course of action for removal from 11th floor

Ruscilli Construction Mgmt. on site and assisting IFD with resources

Need for use of onsite crane established at 4:16 PM

ALS Care provided to patient by IFD Paramedics

Patient packaged and moved to edge of building on Pennsylvania St. side at 4:22 PM

Patient secured and removed from the 11th floor of the building at 4:23 PM

Patient on the ground at 4:24 PM

Patient – a 42 year old male – was transported to Methodist by IEMS Medic 5 with non-life threatening injuries. He has worked for the company for 4 months.

Incident Commander – Battalion 7 Chief Dave Cook

No firefighter injuries.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO