The Roosevelt Fire Department was called to a building fire on Nassau Road. First arriving units found the rear of a two-story mixed-occupancy building, which housed two businesses and several apartments, heavily involved. The fire spread to a vehicle parked in a driveway on the exposure four side of the building; on the exposure two side it spread to an office trailer for a used car lot and a vehicle. A house on the exposure three side suffered radiant heat damage to its siding. The fire destroyed two businesses and displaced over a dozen families from the apartments, and approximately 10 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution until the fire was brought under control. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Mutual aid, to the scene and for standby came from Freeport, Uniondale, Hempstead, South Hempstead, Merrick, North Merrick, Baldwin, Elmont, Long Beach, West Hempstead and North Bellmore. Chief of Department Martin was in charge of the scene.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza, AJDPhotoG, K2MPhotography.com and OverTheEdgePhotography.com