The Brentwood Fire Department responded to a house fire on St. Peters Drive. First Assistant Chief Kelly arrived to find fire on the first floor with the second floor of the home nearly fully involved. Second Assistant Chief Renison arrived and handled the fire attack. Engines crews operated multiple lines on both floors of house as well as the exterior, but the fire spread into the attic and through the roof, causing the roof to collapse into the second floor. Members went to an exterior attack knocking down the fire before re-entering. Brentwood, East Brentwood, Bay Shore, Islip, Commack and West Islip also responded. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and Bryan Lopez