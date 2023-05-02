Company 8 (Reynoldsville), Engines 71, 91 (Salem), and 111 (Spelter), along with HCES, were alerted for a structure fire on Chicken Farm Road in Reynoldsville. Engine 72 staffed with four responded in two minutes with Tanker 7 staffed with two followed. Engine 82 arrived to find heavy fire showing from the rear of a single-story dwelling and all occupants out. Engines stretched lines and cross-lays and began the interior attack, finding heavy fire throughout most of the attic space as well as the rear of the home. Engines 91 and 111 supplemented manpower as well as performing vertical ventilation. The fire was placed under control and, after extensive ventilation and overhaul, units returned home at 2302. Mt. Clare Engine 52 covered.

– Photos courtesy of Nutter Fort FD