RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE WITH TWO OCCUPANTS RESCUED

SUFFOLK, Virginia (October 24, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded

Sunday morning, October 24, 2021, to a reported residential building fire in the 700 block of

Hollywood Ave.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 01:26 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at

1:31 a.m.

Engine 3, Ladder 3, and Medic 3 arrived to find heavy fire showing from the front of the

structure and fire venting from the left side and attic space of a single story residence with a

report of a person trapped in the structure. One occupant was pulled out of the structure by

citizens and was in the street prior to arrival of fire units. Citizens confirmed one occupant was

still trapped by fire in the interior. Ladder 3’s crew initiated a vent, enter, search tactic by

entering the rear window of the structure and found a disabled and bed ridden male occupant in

the bed with heavy smoke conditions and zero visibility. The rear window was cut to make a

large opening and the male occupant was rescued through the opening. The rescue was

completed at 01:41 a.m.

Other fire units placed two lines into service and was able control the fire in the structure while

the rescue was taking place. Fire was contained to the front porch, front living area and attic

space. The residence sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under

control at 1:54 a.m.

Three occupants were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the

occupants. No injuries to firefighters. The occupant rescued was transported to SNGH in

critical condition with the flight crew of Nightingale Air Ambulance. The occupant rescued by

citizens was evaluated on scene by medics and refused transportation to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office

with Fire Marshal 5 and 6 leading the investigation.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 3,

Medic 3, Medic 6, Rescue 1, EMS-1, Safety 1, and Fire Marshal 5 and 6.

-Submitted by Michael J. Barakey