RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES TWO OCCUPANTS IN VIRGINIA

SUFFOLK, Virginia (November 9, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded late Monday night,

November 8, 2021, to a reported residential structure fire in the 200 block of Buckhorn Drive.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 08:42 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at

8:50 p.m.

Engine 7, Tanker 7, and Medic 7 arrived to a single story residential structure with heavy smoke

showing. Firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack to find heavy fire in a rear

bedroom. Occupants safely evacuated prior to arrival of fire units. The residence sustained

heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control at 9:11 p.m.

Two adult occupants were displaced and are being assisted by family members. No injuries to

firefighters or the occupants. The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire &

Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 7, Engine 4, Engine 1, Rescue 1, Medic 7,

Medic 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 1, Tanker 8, EMS-1, Safety 1, and Fire Marshal 4.