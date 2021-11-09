RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES TWO OCCUPANTS IN VIRGINIA
SUFFOLK, Virginia (November 9, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded late Monday night,
November 8, 2021, to a reported residential structure fire in the 200 block of Buckhorn Drive.
Emergency Communications was contacted at 08:42 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at
8:50 p.m.
Engine 7, Tanker 7, and Medic 7 arrived to a single story residential structure with heavy smoke
showing. Firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack to find heavy fire in a rear
bedroom. Occupants safely evacuated prior to arrival of fire units. The residence sustained
heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control at 9:11 p.m.
Two adult occupants were displaced and are being assisted by family members. No injuries to
firefighters or the occupants. The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire &
Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.
Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 7, Engine 4, Engine 1, Rescue 1, Medic 7,
Medic 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 1, Tanker 8, EMS-1, Safety 1, and Fire Marshal 4.