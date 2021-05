Members of the Massapequa Fire Department and North Massapequa Fire Department along with Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety and Bay Constables gathered on North Broadway in North Massapequa to honor Firefighter Anthony Cardillo who died one year ago in a vehicle accident while working as a Public Safety Officer for the Town of Oyster Bay. Also present were members of Anthony’s family. Anthony is truly missed by his fellow firefighters.

– Fire News photos by Ed Tuffy