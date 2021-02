Past-Fire Chief and Life Member Sudler Dill answered his last alarm on August 18, 2020, with his family by his side.

‘Dill’ was a 50-year member of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company where he served his community with honor and dignity.

A memorial service was held on September 5, 2020, at Station 1 downtown, with graveside services held privately.

– Submitted by Chuck Snyder