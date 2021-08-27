Registration Opens for 2022 FDSOA Conferences

Registration is now available for the 2022 Fire Department Safety Officer Association (FDSOA)

Fire Apparatus, Safety and Maintenance Conference and the Annual Health and Safety

Conference, January 9-12, 2022, Scottsdale, AZ. Pricing and program schedules can be found at

www.fdsoa.org.

The Fire Apparatus Safety and Maintenance Conference will begin Sunday, January 9th , with pre-

conference programs including EVT F5 Aerial (Offsite, 8 hours) and the popular Spec Writing

(Onsite, 4 hours) program. January 10-12th , the conference will feature over 25 programs

targeting apparatus, new standards, and new technology.

Concurrently, FDSOA will hold the Annual Health and Safety Conference and offer pre-

conference programs on Monday, January 10th , with The Five Reads (8 hours) and two-day

Incident Safety Officer (16 hours) and Health and Safety Officer (16 hours) Academies. On

Tuesday, January 11th , additional programs include ISO Traps and Triggers – Tactical

Considerations for the Incident Safety Officer (8 hours) and Conducting Reviews to Improve

Safety Culture (4 hours).

The Health and Safety Conference on Wednesday and Thursday will feature over 20 programs

starting with keynote speaker Gordon Graham, followed by topics ranging from fitness to

hostile fire events.

Schedules for both the Fire Apparatus, Safety and Maintenance Conference and the Annual

Health and Safety Conference will be available this fall on our website.

Please visit www.fdsoa.org to register and for hotel information.