Gettysburg, PA hosted Bike Week with various events scheduled for the thousands of participants from the United States and Canada. A number of attendees are members of various Red Knights chapters who visited the National Fire Academy campus recently to pay their respects to their fallen brothers and sisters at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the 9-11 To Lift a Nation memorial honoring our commitment to never forget.

Photo credit – National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)