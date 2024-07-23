Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) held their annual members recognition banquet on April 6, 2024, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. A large attendance came out as service awards and member recognitions were presented. The ladies auxiliary presented the company with a check for $25,000 for equipment for the new trucks. Ladies were also recognized with service pins. Many top responder recognitions were presented along with years of service awards to members with Fire Chief Chuck Snyder receiving his 50 Years of Active Service recognition. State House of Representative Pete Schwartzkopf was made a Honorary Member for all of his continued support of the RBVFC. Dale Lomas who could not attend, was also recognized as an honorary member. Katy Miller was presented the Chiefs Award for her service as Auxiliary President and all the behind the scenes things she does with her members. Don Mitchell received the 1st “Blue Bench Unsung Hero Award.” Station 83 provided response coverage while the banquet was held and we thank them. The evening was a huge success with great food (Bethany Blues), drink and socializing and music by DJ Larry Love. Thanks to Marc Clery for the great photos. Thank you to all the membership who attended and keep up the fantastic work.

– Submitted by Jay Jones