Raymond (NH) Fire was notified of a fire at the Sunview Apartments on Route 27. While en route crews could see heavy fire and smoke coming from a 24-unit apartment building. Three alarms were immediately requested, and the first crews on scene had heavy fire and multiple people requiring rescue. Firefighters worked to rescue people by ladder, and out emergency exits as the fire was quickly spreading. Raymond Police also assisted multiple residents to safe locations away from the building as small explosions were occurring at the back of the building, according to witnesses. Two people were injured escaping the fire. Although several animals were rescued there were multiple pets unaccounted for. Raymond Chief Hammond said the fire was brought under control at around 0630, but firefighters ere on the scene most of the day doing overhaul and chasing hot spots. Residents displaced were being offered a place to stay at the Exeter Hampton Inn Suites.

– Fire News photo by Jay Heath