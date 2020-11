Shortly before 1100, Catskill Fire and EMS were dispatched for a grill fire at McDonald’s. Unit 3-12 with a crew of four responded along with Cars 1 and 3 followed by the tower and rescue. Car 1 arrived to smoke showing. The engine crew went in with a 20-pound extinguisher and knocked the bulk of the fire down. The fire was contained mostly to the grill area with minor extension. Athens Fire was also on scene and Hudson was on standby for Catskill.

– Fire News photo by John C. Miller