The Bradley Beach Fire Department was dispatched to Park Place Avenue for a report of smoke coming from a residence. Bradley Chief 88-66 arrived to a residence with smoke showing and transmitted a box alarm. A tower ladder from Asbury Park and engine from Neptune City were first to arrive. Crews located a small fire in the residence, which was quickly extinguished with a handline. A ladder from Avon By The Sea also responded.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti