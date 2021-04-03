Silver Spring Township, Engine companies 31 and 33, Truck 30, and Tankers 33 and 20 were dispatched to Sunset Drive for a chimney fire. Tanker 31 arrived to a working fire in an occupied, single-story dwelling. The first alarm assignment was requested bringing Engine Company 29, Tankers 33, 17 and 34, RIT 25, and Air 45. Several lines were stretched for fire in the attic. Tanker 6 and 37 were added to the box for additional water supply. The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes with extensive overhaul necessary for hot spots. Units were out about three hours.

– Fire News photo by Jason Coleman-Cobb