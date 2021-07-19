Accepting nominations through July 31

Don’t miss your opportunity to nominate extraordinary public safety officers who have demonstrated exceptional acts of service in their community.

Recognize public safety officers in firefighting, emergency services and law enforcement for the 2021 Medal of Valor—the nation’s highest award for valor by a public safety officer.

Find helpful resources such as frequently asked questions, the nomination template (PDF) and biographies of former award recipients on the Bureau of Justice Assistance website.