Technimount System offers a wide range of medical equipment mounts for use in ambulances, first responders cars and more. Technimount brackets are made to hold your heart monitors safely and securely while also allowing quick access. Just a push of a button, and your equipment can be taken right out of the bracket. Proliner Rescue offers a full line of Technimount products, give them a call today for a quote! 631-447-9558