Fire News is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 Fire News National Award for Probie of the Year to Kevin LaRoy. Kevin is a firefighter/training officer at Richmond Engine Company1 in Staten Island and has significantly contributed to the knowledge and response tactics. His fulltime job is with the city of NY as one of their elite Rescue Paramedics. He received his FF1, Hazmat Ops, Water Rescue, and Rope Tech certifications while with Richmond Engine and has changed the outlook, goals, and increased recruitment and retention of Richmond Engine because of his efforts. He embodies what a first responder can accomplish.