A funeral was held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Point Lookout for Dennis Crimmins, a 29-year member of the Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department who passed away on August 10, 2021.

Dennis was first assigned to Action Engine Company 1 but after a few years in the department became a member of Renegade Hook and Ladder Company 2. Aside from being both a Firefighter and an EMT Dennis served as a Lieutenant, Company Secretary, and Council Delegate. He later achieved the title of Honorary Captain and earned Life Membership.

Dennis is survived by his brother, sister, nieces, and nephews, and those in the fire service who knew and loved him.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com