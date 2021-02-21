Matthew Thompson, ex-Chief of the Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department, and a 30-year member, passed away on October 27, 2020.

Matt joined the PLLFD in 1990 and joined the First Aid and Rescue Company, quickly rising through the ranks to become Captain. Matt was a long-time EMT and served the Point Lookout-Lido community for many years as a top responder. In 2008, Matt was elected Chief of the Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department, and during his tenure in the Chief’s Office, the department purchased several new pieces of apparatus.

Matt also spent 38 years working for the Town of Hempstead, starting as a Lifeguard and working his way up to run the Town’s Technical Service Department.

Matt is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jeanne, his brother ex-Chief Chas Thompson, sisters Cathy, Kerry and Maura, a brother, Chris and many nephews and nieces.

