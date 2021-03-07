The East Farmingdale Fire Company, Republic Airport Crash Rescue, and Suffolk County Police responded to a reported plane down, originally reported in the vicinity of SUNY Farmingdale on Melville Road. A Nassau County Highway Patrol unit saw the plane going down and located it at the Town of Oyster Bay Solid Waste Disposal Plant on Bethpage Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage just after 1300 on January 10, 2021. The Plainview Fire Department and Nassau County Police, along with the other agencies, all responded to that location, including additional heavy rescues from Melville and Bethpage. The twin-engine Cessna reportedly lost both engines on approach trying to return to Republic Airport after the pilot let Republic tower know he was having engine issues. The pilot was the only person on board and was extricated from the plane by Nassau County Police Emergency Services and firefighters. Once he was extricated, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. East Farmingdale Engine 1-5-2 and Plainview Engine 9544 stretched and operated one line each with foam. Units were on scene for several hours; the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza, Bryan Lopez, OverTheEdgePhotography.com and K2MPhotography.com