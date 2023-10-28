Pittsford firefighters along with Henrietta Fire were dispatched to Sutton Point for the report of smoke coming from a home. On arrival, companies found heavy fire through the roof of a large single-family dwelling. Crews made an initial interior attack to try and get to the main body of fire but were soon forced out due to a structural collapse. Firefighters would transition to defensive operations with multiple large handlines and a tower ladder. The fire was knocked down shortly after.

– Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com