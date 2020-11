The Farmingville Fire Department responded to an MVA with reported pin in front of TGI Fridays located on North Ocean Avenue between Horseblock Road and Express Drive North, at approximately 1920. Unit 5-18-30 was in the charge and reported no pin. Firefighters from Rescue 8 secured the vehicle, while Farmingville EMS removed one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.

– Fire News photo by Cameron Wilken