On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Firefighter Peyton Morse suffered a medical emergency at a training exercise at the NYS Fire Academy. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he remained in the Critical Care Unit. He passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Firefighter Morse was a firefighter with the City of Watertown. He was also an Associate Member with the Shaker Road- Loudenville Fire Department. Peyton passed at the Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, PA.

He joined the LaFargeville Fire Department in 2017, where he became an Assistant Chief. While in college, he joined the Albany-area Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department. And just last month, he became a firefighter for the City of Watertown — his dream job.

Please keep Peyton’s family, friends, the City of Watertown Fire Department and the Lafargeville Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers. Details for Peyton’s wake and funeral will be announced as soon as they are complete.

– Fire News photos by Lori Washburn