The Terryville Fire Department responded to a well involved bedroom fire on Nostrand Avenue. Arriving chiefs and an ex-captain/neighbor, gained entry into the home and rescued several pets. TFD-EMS successfully revived several cats that were carried out of the burning home by firefighters. Sadly, a few pets were lost in the fire. The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County Arson Squad and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal’s Office.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam