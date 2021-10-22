Area firefighters, family and friends of Perkiomen Township Fire Company volunteer Firefighter/EMT Nicholas Matregrano gathered on July 18, 2021, at a memorial service at Station 66. Nick passed away earlier in the year.

In addition to being a volunteer with Station 66, Nick had been past-Chief at Schwenksville Fire Company Station 73. Engine 73 (now Lower Frederick Township Fire Company’s Engine 52-1) was a truck that Nick went out on often on calls in Schwenksville Borough. This truck was able to be featured in the service.

Amelia, one of Nick’s granddaughters wore Nick’s helmet and was an active participant in the ceremony.

Thanks to Nick’s family for allowing him to be part of our Station 66 family for many years. Thanks also to all of our mutual aid partners who helped make the day special by remembering Nick and celebrating his many years of service to the community.

