Pawtucket (RI) Fire Alarm dispatched Box 219 for a fire on Rand Street. Engines 2, 5 and 1; Ladder 1; and Battalion 4 responded. Engine 2 arrived and reported heavy fire showing from a 200- x 800-foot mill building in a nine-building complex. Ladder 1 arrived and struck a third alarm followed by a fourth. Battalion 4 arrived and advised dispatch to notify Metro Control they would be going to extra alarms. This brought in mutual aid from Providence, Kent, Bristol and Washington counties as well as mutual aid companies from neighboring Massachusetts to the scene and for station coverage. Roughly 300 firefighters on 44 engines and 24 ladders responded. Crews would remain on scene for three days wetting down hot spots. The RI State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

– Fire News photos by Chris Palmer, Paul Shea, Kern LaBelle and Tom Carmody