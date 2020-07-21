The Patchogue Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of ex-Captain John L. Barry, Jr., on March 12, 2020. Jack was a 69-year member and the senior ex-Captain of the Van Guard Hose Company 1.

Jack joined the Van Guards in August 1951 and served as Captain from April 1965 to April 1966. Jack spent many years across the state as an official and was instrumental in configuring the electronic timing system. He made the transition from hand timing to electronic, first in Suffolk County. He was a member of the Forty Thieves Drill Team and The Forty Thieves Drill Team Alumni, a life member of the Suffolk County and New York State Parade & Drill Team Captain’s Associations and Life Member and past-President of the Suffolk County Drill Officials Association. He was also a charter member of the Patchogue Fire Department Benevolent Association and a member of the Patchogue Fire Department Exempts Association.

Jack is survived by his wife Maureen and children Jonilyn Connolly, Donna Gilmore, Maureen McPhillips, Louise Barry, Danielle C. Barry, John T Barry and Timothy R. Barry, his sister Sandra Rignola, brothers Richard and Edward Barry.

Firematic services were held on March 15, 2020, followed by a Mass at St. Francis DeSales with internment at Calverton National Cemetery on March 16, 2020. May he rest in peace.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam, story by ex-Chief Tom Newham