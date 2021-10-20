PASSING OF CINCINNATI FIRE DEPARTMENT’S 14TH FIRE CHIEF

Cincinnati, OH – It is with great sadness that the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) shares the news of the passing of Thomas Steidel, the 14th Fire Chief of the CFD. Chief Steidel joined the department on March 31, 1968 and worked in assignments across all five fire districts, Fire Prevention, and Fire Training. He had a love for the department and all of its members. He was promoted to Fire Chief in April of 1993 and served in the role until he retired on July 8, 1997.

Retired Fire Chief Steidel passed at home on October 15, 2021. He will be laid to rest this week. Full funeral information may be found here: https://www.cincinnati.com/ obituaries/cen205987