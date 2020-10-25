Brittani Rawls, a Passaic firefighter, recently qualified as the department’s first female tillerman. Firefighter Rawls not only steers the rear of the truck, helping it navigate its way through the busy, narrow streets of Passaic, but is also the second firefighter in the building ready to assist the first in officer. Firefighter Rawls, who comes from a family of firefighters is happy of her accomplishment, as the first female Tiller “Woman” man in the history of the Passaic Fire Department.

-Photo provided courtesy