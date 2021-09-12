The fire and EMS community came together to mourn the sudden loss of NYS Paramedic Brandon Rijo.

Brandon was a district paramedic at multiple agencies including Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue, Ronkonkoma, Holtsville and East Brentwood. Though gone at such a young age, Brandon, aka ‘Fluff,’ touched many lives within the first responder community. Known for his contagious laugh and goofy jokes, he could bring a smile out of someone on their worst day.

Firematic/EMS services were held at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, on Larkfield Road in East Northport.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez; headshot provided