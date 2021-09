Firefighters arrived at East Columbia Street in Palisades Park to find smoke issuing from a Chinese restaurant in the middle of a two-story taxpayer. Companies stretched two lines to the interior finding a fire in the ductwork of the restaurant prompting a second alarm to be transmitted. Multiple trucks opened up and companies were able to contain the fire to the duct work with minor extension. The fire was put under control in about 45 minutes.

– Fire News photo by Glenn Duda