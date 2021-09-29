September 29, 2021 – For Immediate Release – Manasquan, NJ

P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. (PLCB) is pleased to announce the addition of Alexis Fire Equipment Company,

of Alexis, IL, to its growing family of PL Custom Emergency Vehicles dealers. This partnership will allow Alexis to sell and

service PL Custom Emergency Vehicles in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

Jeff Morris, President of Alexis Fire Equipment, noted how the two companies, “share similar histories, values, and the

same customer-driven focus and we look forward to offering a high-quality ambulance line to our customers.” Alexis Fire

Equipment is a custom-built fire apparatus company located in Alexis, Illinois. Founded in 1947, Alexis Fire Equipment

provides customers with superior quality products with a focus on safety and innovation.

Chad Newsome, National Sales Manager of P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc., celebrated the partnership with

Alexis. “Just like PL Custom, Alexis is a family-owned company with a strong and proud heritage. I was struck at the

similarities between our two companies and our shared values. We are excited to be back in Illinois and Iowa and we

also are excited to enter the Missouri marketplace.”

P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. has been in business since 1946 and has been owned by the Smock family

since 1970. Celebrating 75 years of independent ownership, this Manasquan, NJ based company sells through a network

of 19 independent dealers covering 26 states and the District of Columbia. PL Custom Emergency Vehicle and Rescue 1

are the manufacturing divisions of the corporation and are proud to maintain a strong reputation as a customer focused

designer and manufacturer of ambulances and rescue vehicles. PLCB continues to grow at a consistent pace, happy to be

able to add partners who share our long-term vision for high quality products, outstanding customer service, and smart

and sustainable growth. We are small by design, family-owned, and rich in heritage and tradition.